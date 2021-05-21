DC Judge Won't Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday refused to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline while the federal government conducts a court-ordered environmental review, saying that several tribes seeking the controversial oil pipeline's closure hadn't shown they would be irreparably harmed if it remains open. U.S. District James E. Boasberg, whose order to shut down the pipeline last year was reversed by the D.C. Circuit after the appeals court found he hadn't thoroughly evaluated the move, said the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes failed to show that the threat of an oil spill was likely or imminent enough to warrant...

