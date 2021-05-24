9th Circ. Upholds Wash. Sick Leave Law For Airline Workers

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit gave Washington state a green light to apply its state sick leave law to airline employees, backing a trial court's decision to toss a challenge from an airline lobbying group that claimed the state statute was trumped by federal law. According to a memorandum disposition filed Friday, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed the district court's decision to grant the Washington Department of Labor and Industries' summary judgment bid. The panel decided that Airlines for America's main arguments to block Washington's Paid Sick Leave Law for airline workers, that the law is preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act and...

