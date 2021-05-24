Investors Want Class Cert. In GE Stock Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Investors alleging General Electric's stock price plummeted after shareholders realized the company fraudulently concealed cash flow problems urged a New York federal court to certify a class of thousands of stockholders that bought in when the share price was supposedly artificially inflated. A Swedish pension fund leading the suit, Sjunde AP-Fonden, or AP7, and fellow investor the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund asked the court for class certification Friday. AP7 requested its attorneys from Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP be appointed class counsel and attorneys from Grant & Eisenhofer PA, who represent the Cleveland pension fund be appointed liaison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS