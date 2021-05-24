Epic-Apple Judge Suggests No Clear Winner As Trial Wraps

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Monday of both sides' arguments at the close of Epic Games' high-profile antitrust trial over Apple's 30% App Store commissions, saying Apple's anti-steering provisions "seem anticompetitive," but she's "concerned" Epic is just trying to get out of paying for Apple's intellectual property. IPhone maker Apple has been accused of anti-competitive behavior by Epic Games. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' comments came during the last day of a bench trial where the billion-dollar Fortnite game maker is taking on the trillion-dollar tech giant over Apple's app fees and policies on iOS devices....

