TikTok Gets Albright's OK To Ship Video Tech IP Case To Calif.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- TikTok Inc. accomplished a rare feat last week when it persuaded U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer patent litigation brought by a video technology developer from his Western District of Texas court to San Francisco federal court. Judge Albright on Friday said 10Tales Inc.'s suit should be heard in the Northern District of California given that all of TikTok's documents and physical evidence is stored in the Golden State and that the video tech developer hasn't identified a single piece of physical evidence located in Texas. The judge — who last year oversaw about 20% of the country's patent suits —...

