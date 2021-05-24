Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Allegedly Misled By Dynagas Pitch $4.5M Settlement

Law360, New York (May 24, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Counsel for investors who claim natural gas shipper Dynagas LNG Partners LP lied to investors about its ability to pay dividends told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that they had reached a $4.5 million class settlement.

Investors including FNY Partners Fund LP and Mario Epelbaum asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to set a hearing date to approve a deal said to benefit a class of plaintiffs while avoiding costs of continued litigation.

"Plaintiffs respectfully submit that the settlement warrants preliminary approval given that it is the result of vigorous arm's-length negotiations by experienced counsel [and] represents a favorable recovery,"...

