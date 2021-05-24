After $4.5M Injury Award, Ski Resort Must Face Fraud Claim

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts ski resort ordered to pay $4.5 million for severe injuries suffered by a boy who fell off a lift must face a claim that it falsified employee training records to conceal the operator's lack of training, a state appeals court ruled Monday. A three-judge Appeals Court panel said a Middlesex County Superior Court judge erred by failing to hold an evidentiary hearing before denying plaintiff Heidi Hache's post-trial bid for sanctions and a finding that Wachusett Mountain Ski Area Inc. committed a "fraud on the court." Hache's suit accused the ski resort of negligent operation of a ski lift...

