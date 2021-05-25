7th Circ. Won't Pull Criticism From State Farm Suit Ruling

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday rejected a bid by assignees of Medicare Advantage organizations to remove "overly critical" language about them and their lawyers from its decision not to revive claims that State Farm had not repaid them for car accident-related medical expenses. Debt collecting companies MAO-MSO Recovery II LLC, MSP Recovery LLC and MSPA Claims 1 LLC said in their petition for rehearing that the panel's comments in the opinion — particularly one that compares their suit to "scores like it filed in federal courts throughout the country that have all the earmarks of abusive litigation" — would be used...

