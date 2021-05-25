Amtrak Says Ex-Cop Can't Hide Past Conviction In Injury Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Amtrak is fighting a bid by one of its former police officers in a workplace injury suit to restrict what a jury hears about his past conviction for misrepresenting his work experience, saying it demonstrates the officer's propensity for lying to the company. National Railroad Passenger Corp., which does business as Amtrak, said in a memorandum filed Monday that the company should not be limited in its cross-examination of former police officer Rocky DeFilippo, as the discussion of the prior fraud is relevant to his motives in the injury suit and Amtrak's defense that the accident in question was "contrived." In the suit,...

