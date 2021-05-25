Biden Administration Advances Calif. Offshore Wind Plans

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday advanced plans to allow offshore wind development off the California coast, setting a goal of holding a lease sale by mid-2022 after resolving U.S. Department of Defense concerns over potential interference with military activities in the area. The U.S. Department of the Interior also has the Golden State on board with its push to make available two offshore areas in northern and central California that together could produce up to 4.6 gigawatts worth of wind power. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland said the deal brokered with the DOD and California on Pacific offshore wind helps further...

