AT&T Partially Beats Suit Over Early Retirement Benefits

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court granted a partial win Tuesday to AT&T in a proposed class action lodged by two retirees who say they should have been paid retirement benefits retroactively, agreeing with the benefit plan committee that plan language blocked retroactive payments. According to an opinion and order granting AT&T's bid for summary judgment and denying a competing motion by the proposed class, the benefit plan committee was correct to deny plan participants Vincent C. Grosso and Patricia M. Wing's request for early retirement benefits starting when they turned 55. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield found that, because the plan...

