Film Crew Wants Class Cert. In Wages Suit Over Feature Flop

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Production crew members alleging they weren't paid for work on a feature film that went belly up have asked a Georgia federal judge to grant class certification in their lawsuit against the movie's producers, seeking more than $100,000 in wages. The nine plaintiffs in the proposed class action said in a motion for conditional certification on Tuesday there are other production crew members who will join the case if they're notified of it. The plaintiffs allege they worked unpaid in Atlanta for weeks on the film "Summer When We Were Kings" before it was shelved for lack of funding, and that...

