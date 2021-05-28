Snapchat Case May Offer Opening For Design Defect Plaintiffs

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Since the Communications Decency Act[1] was enacted in 1996, almost all courts have construed the statute broadly to provide immunity to internet platforms for third-party content.[2] In Lemmon v. Snap Inc.,[3] however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently reversed the district court's dismissal of an action against Snap. The court held that the CDA did not grant Snap immunity for a design defect claim relating to the Snapchat application itself. Snapchat allows users to take photos or videos — commonly called snaps — with their smartphones, and share them with other Snapchat users. Lemmon concluded that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS