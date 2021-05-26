11th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Airbus Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a suit against a unit of aerospace giant Airbus SE, saying there was no evidence presented to show that the company discriminated against women by not paying them severance after their office closed. In an unpublished opinion, the appeals court said an Alabama judge was correct in ruling for Airbus Defense and Space Inc. in the suit, which accused the company of sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, as well as of breach of contract. The appeals court said that plaintiffs Shirley M. Johnson, Tenea...

