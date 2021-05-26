Texas A&M Says Donor Death Dooms Class In Stadium Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas A&M University 12th Man Foundation told a Texas appellate panel on Wednesday the death of a representative dooms certification of a class of endowed donors who allege the school violated an oral agreement to give donors "best available" seats at Kyle Field after a $485 million football stadium rebuild. The 12th Man Foundation, an athletics fundraising arm for the college, argued before a three-justice panel of the Ninth Court of Appeals on Wednesday morning that State District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker erred for several reasons when in December 2019 she certified the class of A&M endowed donors. But in light...

