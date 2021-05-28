Hotel Settles $68M Brain Damage Suit During Deliberations

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A five-week, $68 million trial over a 6-year-old's brain damage, allegedly from a Howard Johnson hot tub, reached a last-minute settlement providing lifetime funds for the child, according to the plaintiffs' attorney — just before the California jury reached a decision. The verdict? The hotel chain was cleared of liability. Such settlements — a high-low agreement providing a floor and a ceiling for recovery in order to blunt the impact of either a zero or a runaway award — make for dramatic legal gambles, and plaintiffs' attorney Zoe Littlepage described the deal Thursday as absolutely critical while in the courtroom. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS