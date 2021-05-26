'Varsity Blues' Parents Want Testing Case Moved To California

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Three "Varsity Blues" parents facing a September trial asked a Boston federal judge on Wednesday to transfer their case to California to slim down the size of an eventual Boston trial and separate them from other parents charged in a separate admissions scheme. Amy Colburn, Gregory Colburn and I-Hsin "Joey" Chen are set to be tried on fraud charges connected with bribes paid to associates of scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to boost their children's test scores. They filed the transfer request with U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ahead of a meeting next month about pre-trial deadlines, trial logistics and whether breaking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS