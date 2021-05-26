Bankrupt Girardi Firm Passes Off 86 Talc Cases Against J&J

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese has the green light to hand off 86 of its 178 clients in mass tort cases against Johnson & Johnson to California plaintiffs firm Robinson Calcagnie Inc., a California federal bankruptcy judge ruled Tuesday, granting an unopposed request from the Chapter 7 trustee. In a brief order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell gave his blessing to the transfer, which was requested by the firm's liquidation trustee, Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC, late last month. Miller had told the court that offloading the cases would protect Girardi Keese's clients as the firm wades through its bankruptcy. The cases being transferred...

