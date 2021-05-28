SEC Fine Highlights AML Reporting As Enforcement Priority

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- On May 12, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced[1] that GWFS Equities Inc., a registered broker-dealer, had settled charges that it violated the federal securities laws governing a broker-dealer's obligations under the Securities Exchange Act to file suspicious activity reports, or SARs, for certain suspicious transactions. The enforcement action taken by the SEC against GWFS is another in a line of recent actions against broker-dealers involving SAR-related deficiencies, and it may portend further SEC enforcement activity in this area in the future. Background The Bank Secrecy Act and implementing regulations establish anti-money laundering program requirements for broker-dealers, similar to other...

