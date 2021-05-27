ICE Detention Co. Can't Limit Claims In $1 Daily Wages Trial

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Private prison giant GEO Group Inc. can't invoke a Washington wage law's three-year statute of limitations to limit the state's case in a jury trial on allegations that it paid $1-a-day wages to immigrant detainees, a federal judge held Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan rejected GEO Group's attempt to bar the state of Washington from bringing any claims or evidence from before 2014 in the first phase of a trial set to start June 1 over allegedly illegal wages paid to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at its Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington. The trial will jointly...

