Calif. Offshore Wind Push Won't Be Smooth Sailing

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and California took a major step this week toward opening up the Pacific coast to offshore wind development, but experts caution that governments and developers have a number of practical and regulatory hurdles to clear before wind turbines can start spinning. The plans to lease federal waters capable of generating 4.6 gigawatts of wind power rest upon successful deployment of floating offshore wind technology that's still in its relative infancy. They also rest upon completion of extensive, multiagency environmental reviews at both the federal and state level, and the successful buildout of transmission lines needed to bring offshore...

