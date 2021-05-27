Pipeline Cos. Ordered To Report Breaches After Colonial Hack

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. officials have ordered private sector pipeline operators to report confirmed or potential cybersecurity incidents within 12 hours, in a turn toward mandatory cybersecurity rules instead of voluntary guidelines for the industry in the wake of a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. that led to a pipeline shutdown. A security directive from the Transportation Security Administration, going into effect Friday, requires key pipeline operators to report incidents to the government even when the company is merely investigating the possibility that an attack could have affected its network or its ability to conduct business. Pipeline operators must file an initial report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS