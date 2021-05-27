Julius Baer Will Pay $79M To Settle FIFA Corruption Case

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Julius Baer will pay a $43 million fine and forfeit $36 million as part of a deal unveiled Thursday with U.S. federal prosecutors over the Swiss bank's alleged role in facilitating bribe payments for media rights to international soccer matches held by FIFA and the South American soccer confederation. Julius Baer general counsel Christoph Hiestand appeared before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen via a remote court proceeding to accept the three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve criminal allegations that the bank laundered bribe payments at the center of the FIFA corruption case. As part of the agreement, the bank will forfeit more...

