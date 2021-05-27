Google Exec's Pay Suit A 'Virtual Certainty' To Go To Trial

Law360, New York (May 27, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A pay discrimination and retaliation case against Google brought by a female cloud computing executive is a "virtual certainty" to go to trial if it does not settle, a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday. The comments came from U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, who heard during a telephone hearing that the $1.66 trillion tech giant believes it can dispose of plaintiff Ulku Rowe's suit at the summary judgment stage. "It seems pretty clear to me that there are questions of fact as to whether the defendant had discriminatory or retaliatory intent," the judge said. Rowe, a veteran of JPMorgan Chase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS