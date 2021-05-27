3rd Circ. Says NJ Cap Doesn't Block Mesh Case Fees In Texas

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday declined to revive class claims that lawyers ran afoul of a New Jersey rule capping contingent fees by taking allegedly excessive cuts of settlement awards in Texas pelvic mesh litigation against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit, saying the provision didn't apply to the attorney fees. With the New Jersey Supreme Court having refused to weigh in on the application of the rule, a circuit panel handed down a nonprecedential opinion upholding U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo's ruling last year tossing a malpractice suit against Potts Law Firm, Nagel Rice LLP and other firms...

