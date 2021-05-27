Judge Says Sears Buyer Not Liable For Warranty Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday ruled that Sears Holding Co. did not pass along liability for a class action alleging that the retail chain sold extended warranties it never intended to honor when it sold its assets to its ex-CEO in Chapter 11 two years ago. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain found that the terms of Sears' "free and clear" sale of its assets precluded the class action plaintiffs from adding the new owner of the retail chain's stores to their suit, despite their arguments that the warranties themselves were passed on in the sale. Sears declared bankruptcy in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS