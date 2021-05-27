Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Cell Giants To Defend Wireless Tech In EDTX

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap is scheduled to kick off two new patent infringement trials the first week of June, including one inventor's wireless technology claims against AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon. Here is a look at those cases plus other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week.

The Eastern District of Texas judge will start jury selection June 3 in a lawsuit filed by inventor Joe Andrew Salazar that claims the major carriers all infringe a patent he was issued in 1998 on a kind of wireless communication device.

It will be a moment of deja vu for Salazar,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!