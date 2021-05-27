IP Forecast: Cell Giants To Defend Wireless Tech In EDTX

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap is scheduled to kick off two new patent infringement trials the first week of June, including one inventor's wireless technology claims against AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon. Here is a look at those cases plus other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. The Eastern District of Texas judge will start jury selection June 3 in a lawsuit filed by inventor Joe Andrew Salazar that claims the major carriers all infringe a patent he was issued in 1998 on a kind of wireless communication device. It will be a moment of deja vu for Salazar,...

