Massive Class Gets Green Light In Google Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Former Google employees who accuse the tech giant of underpaying women won their bid Thursday for certification of a class of nearly 11,000 women in their California state court lawsuit. Handing the four employees behind the four-year-old case a massive win, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng agreed that a class action was the best way forward for the women's claims that Google assigned female employees lower-tier positions and undercut their salaries. "The court finds that because this case can be adjudicated using common evidence, proceeding as a class action is superior to requiring thousands of putative class members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS