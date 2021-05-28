7 Bills That Died In The Texas Legislature This Session

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- With the Texas legislative session wrapping Monday, lawmakers left behind hundreds of bills that lost steam during the process, including proposals to create a statewide business court, change uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance guidelines, and install a process to review outside counsel contracts signed by the attorney general. Lawmakers were handed a full plate of issues to address at the beginning of the legislative session, including redistricting, the COVID-19 pandemic and perceived election integrity issues following the 2020 presidential election, topped by February's deadly and destructive winter storm as well as perennial hot topics like the state budget. Bills addressing many...

