Texas Justices Agree To Hear Navy Helicopter Crash Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a suit accusing a military contractor of improperly maintaining a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed and killed three, after the service members' widows argued suits can't be dismissed for merely mentioning the military. The widows of three crew members who died in the 2014 helicopter crash in Virginia and one service member who survived the accident want the state high court to revive their wrongful death and personal injury suit accusing North Texas-based M1 Support Services LP of botching an airworthiness inspection that they say could have caught the electrical wiring issue that...

