3M Wins In 2nd Bellwether Trial Alleging Faulty Earplugs

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- 3M was cleared of liability Friday in the second bellwether trial in a 236,000-plaintiff class action over claims its combat earplugs didn't protect service members' hearing the way they were supposed to, according to counsel for both sides. A Florida federal jury in Pensacola found that 3M was not responsible for the hearing loss of Dustin McCombs, an Afghanistan veteran who experienced an IED explosion there in 2009, starting a tinnitus problem that worsened when McCombs was stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaksa thereafter. McCombs said the earplugs made by 3M predecessor Aearo were supposed to protect him better. A jury...

