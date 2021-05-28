'Varsity Blues' Mom Says Arrest Caused Serious Heart Trouble

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A mother charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case asked a federal judge to toss the charges Friday, claiming the heavy show of force agents used in arresting her caused her to suffer a dangerous cardiac incident known as broken heart syndrome. Elisabeth Kimmel claims that a raid on her home by federal agents before dawn on March 12, 2019, caused her to suffer a temporary but dangerous heart condition called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. She spent five days in the hospital after being arrested, three of them in a cardiac intensive care unit, and her heart was pumping at a dangerously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS