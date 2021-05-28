Judge Mulls Presidential Safety Claim In Lafayette Sq. Clash

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge suggested Friday that there seemed to have been a "legitimate" national security concern over then-President Donald Trump's safety that justified federal agents' forcible removal of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House last June ahead of Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich asserted this view while weighing the fate of four related lawsuits that Arnold & Porter, the American Civil Liberties Union and others filed last year on behalf of anti-police brutality protesters who were peacefully protesting on June 1 the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis...

