Ga. Atty Accused Of Abandoning Personal Injury Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:54 AM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney and her firm are facing a malpractice claim after allegedly abandoning a client who filed an underlying personal injury lawsuit, according to a complaint filed in Georgia state court. In the underlying case, Andrea David-Vega and her namesake firm allegedly failed to respond to discovery requests, ignored response extensions offered by the court and by opposing counsel, and failed to respond to a bid to dismiss the case, according to the complaint by former client Kenneth Crim. David-Vega and her firm ultimately moved to dismiss the underlying case six months before a September 2018 deadline to file a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS