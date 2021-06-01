Lyft Fights Wheelchair Users' Discrimination Claims At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (June 1, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Lyft squared off against San Francisco Bay Area wheelchair users Tuesday on the opening day of a California federal bench trial over allegations that the ride-hailing giant refuses to reasonably accommodate wheelchair users in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, with Lyft slamming the requested accommodations as unreasonable. Lyft argued Tuesday that there isn't enough supply and demand to make an on-demand wheelchair-accessible vehicle service in the Bay Area economically feasible. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Lyft's decision not to offer on-demand rides via wheelchair-accessible vehicles in San Francisco and two neighboring counties is about economics, not discrimination, Lyft's attorney told...

