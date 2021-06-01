Pro-Border Wall Group Challenges Asset Freeze At 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (June 1, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The border wall crowdfunding organization We Build the Wall and its general counsel asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to undo an order restraining its bank accounts, saying a lower court erred in restraining them without due process. In August, former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to the $25 million online fundraising effort to support the private construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border. Bannon was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump, but charges remain against We Build the Wall CEO Brian Kolfage, Timothy...

