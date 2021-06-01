Lowe's Pursues $12.5M ERISA Deal While Aon Denies Liability

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- While Lowe's urged a North Carolina federal judge to greenlight its $12.5 million deal to settle a class action claiming the company mismanaged its retirement savings plan, co-defendant Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting argued in its pre-trial brief that it didn't breach its duties in managing the 401(k) plan. In a 31-page motion for preliminary approval on Friday, class counsel argued that the partial class action settlement with Lowe's is a "significant down payment" to recover the losses the workers say the plan encountered from using the Aon Hewitt Growth Fund. Lowe's will dole out $12.5 million into a common fund for the class under the...

