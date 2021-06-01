Key Ruling Foils GSK Zofran MDL Ahead Of Bellwether

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline will not have to face more than 420 suits in multidistrict litigation alleging its anti-nausea medication Zofran causes birth defects after a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday the claims are preempted because federal regulators declined to add a warning label for pregnant women. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV had dubbed the preemption ruling a potential "showstopper." His decision granting GSK summary judgment, a reversal from a 2019 ruling, decimates the MDL ahead of the first scheduled bellwether trial in October. Judge Saylor had denied an earlier GSK summary judgment motion, deciding to send the question of preemption to a jury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS