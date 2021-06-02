Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GEO Exploited Detainees To Run Large ICE Site, AG Tells Jury

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Private prison giant GEO Group kept a large U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-contracted immigration holding site running by hiring detainees to cook meals and wash clothes for just $1 per day, a lawyer for the Washington attorney general told jurors at the start of trial on Wednesday.

Marsha Chien, a managing assistant attorney general for the state, told a Western District of Washington jury via Zoom that Florida-based GEO has violated the state's minimum wage law. Though it's a for-profit company, it paid workers hired from the detainee pool only $1 per day for the work they did to operate the...

