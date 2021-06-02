Cable Technicians Nab Class Cert. In Calif. Wage Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Technicians alleging Cox Communications violated wage law have secured class certification on their claims that the company rounded down their hours and did not provide appropriate wage statements, after a California federal judge's approval. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ruled Tuesday that the workers' claims that Cox Communications Inc. shaved time off their paychecks through a rounding practice are "manageable and well suited" for class certification, noting that the company's own records could be used to support the claims. "The court agrees that because the putative class members are hourly employees with relatively modest individual claims, there is a strong...

