Alsup Rips Lyft At Trial For Marginalizing Wheelchair Users

Law360, San Francisco (June 2, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Lyft won't accommodate wheelchair users because it's busy cashing in on a business model that values young people without disabilities, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said during a California federal bench trial Wednesday, urging the ride-hailing giant to look into its soul and consider how it's marginalizing people with disabilities. Judge Alsup, who is tasked with determining whether wheelchair users hoping to use Lyft's on-demand ride-hailing services had made a reasonable request for accommodation, said the optics of this case aren't good for Lyft. "Your business model is based on the cool people in their 20s and 30s who like to...

