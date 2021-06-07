JPML Sends McKinsey Opioid Cases To New MDL

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday created a new MDL in California federal court for a barrage of lawsuits over McKinsey & Co.'s role in prescription opioid marketing, keeping the cases out of the existing opioid MDL in Ohio federal court. The JPML on Monday created a new MDL in California for lawsuits over McKinsey & Co.'s role in prescription opioid marketing. (Photo by Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images) The move follows oral arguments on May 27 over how to handle dozens of pending lawsuits from cities, counties and tribes in the wake of $640 million in settlements that...

