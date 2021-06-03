Dolan's MSG Merger An End-Run Around Investors, Suit Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan wasn't playing fair when he and the board tried to juke a Delaware law requiring that minority investors approve the merger of his media and live-entertainment empires, according to a putative investor class action filed in Chancery Court. In the suit, which was filed May 27 and made public Wednesday, plaintiffs James Gould Jr. and the Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund say Dolan and his family's influence over the companies exceed state prohibitions on engaging in a business combination within three years of acquiring at least a 15% stake in a corporation. "Beyond statutory invalidity, the...

