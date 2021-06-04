UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 7:47 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen more litigation involving Mozambique and Credit Suisse, Visa and Mastercard hit with new claims over swipe fees, and two woolen yarn companies facing off after a merger unraveled. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services United Bank for Africa PLC v. The Republic of Mozambique and others The Republic of Mozambique, state-run security firm Proindicus and Credit Suisse AG were hit with a new suit filed by United Bank for Africa PLC on June 3. The defendants are embroiled in litigation stemming from an international bribery scandal. Credit Suisse arranged a loan for...

