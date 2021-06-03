Airline Org.'s Suit Over Mass. Sick Leave Law Will Go To Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A lobbying organization for some of the country's largest airlines won clearance Thursday to move ahead with its legal challenge to a Massachusetts sick leave law, as a federal judge said lingering questions in the case must be untangled at trial. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs rejected efforts from both Airlines for America and Massachusetts to lock down a win in the three-year-old case over a state law guaranteeing workers up to 40 hours of sick time a year. The lobbying group insists that more flights will have to be delayed and canceled if its members are forced to give...

