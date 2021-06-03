Lyft Says Serving Bay Area Wheelchair Users Is Onerous

Law360, San Francisco (June 3, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Lyft argued during a California federal bench trial Thursday that providing on-demand wheelchair-accessible vehicle service in San Francisco's East Bay is unduly burdensome considering the company isn't profitable, but U.S. District Judge William Alsup suggested the service might amount to "chump change" for the publicly traded ride-hailing giant. Judge Alsup, who is tasked with determining whether wheelchair users had made a reasonable request for accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, pressed Lyft on whether offering wheelchair-assisted vehicles in two Bay Area counties would be problematic for its bottom line. The judge pointed out that depending on how much revenue Lyft's regular ride-hailing...

