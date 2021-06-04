Adjusted Ruling Sends Kickback Claims Against KBR To Trial

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge changed his mind about his March ruling that KBR violated the False Claims Act when a former employee engaged in a kickback scheme with a subcontractor, saying his decision was premature and part of the case should go to trial. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt agreed with KBR Inc.'s argument that there was conflicting evidence about whether KBR charged the government for a kickback scheme. In a Thursday order, the judge yanked back a portion of his summary judgment ruling in favor of the government and said he'll allow claims related to a pair of subcontracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS