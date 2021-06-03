$1-A-Day GEO Work Was Real Job, Ex-Detainee Testifies

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An immigrant who worked serving food to fellow ICE detainees while being held at a GEO Group facility testified Thursday that his work wasn't just volunteering, which doesn't fall under minimum-wage protections, and said if he hadn't been getting paid he would simply "read a book." Jose Medina-Lara, who now has lawful permanent resident status in the U.S., was born in Mexico and was sent to the detention center in Tacoma, Washington, which is owned by Florida-based GEO and run under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while awaiting a decision from 2011 to 2014 on his immigration status....

