Texas Panel Affirms $7M Verdict In Truck Driver's Injury Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court upheld a $7 million jury verdict in favor of a truck driver who was injured when a road gave out beneath the weight of his truck and caused it to overturn, finding the general contractor for a windmill farm project he was transporting gravel to had sufficient control over the conditions of the road. A three-justice panel of the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth affirmed the jury's verdict Thursday, ruling M.A. Mortenson Co. was responsible for James Shelton's injuries. The panel agreed with the contractor that the jury was asked to answer a legal question it shouldn't...

