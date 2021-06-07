9th Circ. Appeal Fizzles In Sharks' Transit Expansion Fight

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The San Jose Sharks have dropped a Ninth Circuit appeal accusing the Federal Transit Administration of not properly considering how a new Bay Area Rapid Transit station opening near the team's stadium will increase parking demands in the area. The Ninth Circuit signed off Friday on the NHL team's voluntary dismissal of its legal challenge. The hockey team's parent company, Sharks Sports & Entertainment LLC, had requested the lawsuit be closed out a week prior, but the team's filing didn't shed any light on its reasoning for abandoning its claims that the federal government violated the National Environmental Policy Act by...

